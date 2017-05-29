How to win a Maroon's supporter Holden Astra

QUEENSLAND! With the State of Origin set to kick-off on Wednesday night, Gympie's Coles supermarket is part of a head-on rivalry to raise money for children's hospitals in Queensland and New South Wales, and there's a car up for grabs for one lucky Queensland supporter.

WITH the State of Origin set to kick-off on Wednesday night, Gympie's Coles supermarket is part of a head-on rivalry to raise money for children's hospitals in Queensland and New South Wales.

Across the two states, 414 Coles supermarkets will scramble to sell raffle tickets for the annual Care for Kids campaign, supporting the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane and the Children's Hospital in Sydney.

This year's Care for Kids appeal marks a 31-year partnership with the Children's Hospital Foundation and 31 years of generous donations from Queensland shoppers.

Since the partnership started in 1986, local shoppers have raised almost $7.2 million, contributing to the funding of a new medical wing, revolutionary x-ray capture and storage technology, telemedicine research and technology solutions that delivers real-time specialist advice to remote areas.

To support the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital and contribute to Coles Queensland's tally, shoppers can purchase a $2 raffle ticket at Coles in Gympie until Tuesday, June 27.

Each raffle ticket purchased will be entered into the draw to win a Maroons supporter Holden Astra thanks to Care for Kids partners Holden and Coca-Cola Amatil.

Children's Hospital Foundation Chief Executive, Damon Mudge said the proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets would help the Foundation to continue to support and entertain sick kids while in hospital by providing a welcome distraction during their stay.

"A big part of what we do is giving kids in hospital the thing they crave most - the chance to just be kids. From our Pet Therapy program through to our in-house hospital television show, Juiced TV, all our entertainment programs aim to help make staying in hospital a little less daunting for patients and their siblings,” he said.

"Every dollar really does make a difference to sick kids. For just $2, you could help make every stay in hospital as comfortable as it can possibly be for patients and their families.”

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles is delighted to support the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital again to ensure it can continue the fantastic work it does in supporting children in need.

"This cause is close to the hearts of our customers and team members - many of whom have children of their own - so we are very proud to raise money for the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital to support sick kids and their families,” he said.

"Last year Queensland made a tremendous effort to support sick kids, donating more than $70,000 in the four week period. This year our Queensland team is going bigger and better to raise even more money for the children's hospital.”