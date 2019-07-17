How to win $10k at this weekends Gympie race day

READY TO BACK A WINNER: Caitlin Urwin, Mikaela Calvert and Lily Van Dorrestein frock up and get excited for the Zinc Picnic Race Day this Saturday.

HORSE RACING: There will be something for everyone at the Zinc Picnic Race Day at the Gympie Turf Club this Saturday.

Club president Shane Gill said yesterday he was expecting a big crowd.

"There is a chance to win a car and Zinc are doing a $10,000 cash giveaway. Everyone that goes through the gate gets a chance to go into that draw.

"It will be drawn around 3pm and you have to be there to win it.”

Gympie Turf Race Club president Shane Gill and Hayley Elliott with the EasiPerformance from Prydes EasiFeed (ongoing sponsors). Philippe Coquerand

With strong race fields, Gill said the Champions Bar would be the ideal location to watch the local racing action.

"It is better viewing because you are elevated without the hustle and bustle, and the facilities are better. It is a different aspect of racing than the marquee and around the bar,” he said.

"We only had it at the November race meet last year and we are trying to have it every meet this year. We won't have it at the August meet because there is just too much happening.

"The numbers for the Champions Bar have been steady without being over the top but we would like to grow them a bit.”

Race goer Lily Van Dorrestein said she was excited to get glammed up for this weekend's race meet.

"I love it and it is a good day and a lot of people you can meet,” she said.

"I am definitely excited. Hopefully it is not going to be raining because it is always a bit sloshy with heels and you don't want to be sinking in the ground.

"I love seeing everyone in their dresses and seeing how they are done up. We don't regularly get those glamour events and the races is something that people can get up and do.”

Tickets for the Champions Bar are $55 and can be bought from Gympie Box office.

Gates open this Saturday at 11am, entry $15 and $3 of that will go to the Queensland Country Women's flood relief fund.

Fashions on the field will be on and live music at the after party.