How to watch the Gympie Gold Rush livestream tomorrow

SWIMMING: The region’s stars of swimming will be on display across Queensland tomorrow as the Gympie 2019 GoOld Rush Swimming Carnival draws hundreds of swimmers to the city and is livestreamed across the state.

Gympie Gold Fins members ready to make a big splash in the pool this Saturday as the compete in the 2019 Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet.

In an historic first, The Gympie Times will bring you all the action of the meet as it happens from 8.30am until about 4.30pm tomorrow, in collaboration with University of Sunshine Coast’s TV and Radio Broadcast team, via the website gympietimes.com.au

All you need to do to watch it is go to our website and click on the LIVESTREAM link.

We will also be updatiung the website throughout the day with results and photos.

Swimming - Gold Fins members Jerome and Chynna Mallie are training for the Gympie Gold Rush swimming carnival this Saturday. Photo: Bec Singh

Competitors from Hervey Bay, Noosa, Bribie Island, Cooroy, Coolum, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Maleny, Biggenden, Kolan, Fraser Coast, Kawana, Nambour, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Tewantin, Eumundi, Buderim, Kilkivan, Kingaroy, Beerwah, Gladstone and Gayndah will be involved for the event at Gympie Aquatic and Recreation centre.

Viewers will be able to watch on from the first race at 8.30am.

BIG SPLASH: Gympie Gold Fins president Dee White excited for the 344 swimmers attending the carnival this Saturday.

Gympie Gold Fins president Dee White said there were great young swimmers ranging from 7-15 who are looking forward to racing on the day.

