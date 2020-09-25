HOW TO WATCH: Senior hockey finals to be livestreamed
Sunshine Coast Hockey's top stars will be in the spotlight this Saturday, with epic fights for premiership glory to be livestreamed.
In an exciting first for the sport, the Sunshine Coast Daily has jumped on board to livestream this season's junior and senior grand finals.
A number of thrilling junior deciders were streamed over the weekend, with the seniors in action this Saturday.
The Daily will broadcast six games on the main turf field at Ballinger Rd from 11am this Saturday, covering men's and women's finals in Division 3 through to the top tier Division 1.
See the livestream schedule below.
Sunshine Coast Hockey Association president Scott Brennan was looking forward to another big day of finals.
"There should be some exciting games, especially in the Division 1 side of things," he said.
"I think we've got two teams who are expected to win, (being) minor premiers, but the other two teams they're up against have improved throughout the year so it should be an interesting one."
He said it was great to have the grand finals livestreamed.
"We've had good feedback on the junior ones and there's certainly plenty of people who did subscribe that are still making the most of it now watching replays, especially the shootout in U18 girls game."
LIVESTREAMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, September 26:
Turf field
Division 3 women
11am - Caboolture v Flinders
Division 3 men
12.30pm - Buderim v Maroochydore
Division 2 women
2.15pm - Flinders v Maroochydore Gold
Division 2 men
3.45pm - Nambour v Flinders
Division 1 women
5.30pm - Nambour v Buderim
Division 1 men
7pm - Flinders v Caloundra