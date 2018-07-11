How to watch our Tino tonight

PREPARING FOR BATTLE: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui during a training session last week with the U20s Maroons squad.

PREPARING FOR BATTLE: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui during a training session last week with the U20s Maroons squad. QRL Media.

Rugby League: Gympie's star forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will be making a play in the Queensland U20s squad when they take on the Blues tonight.

For the second time this year, Fa'asuamaleaui will put on the maroon jersey as he hopes to rip into the Blues forwards.

When he ran out in for the U18s Maroons squad in Melbourne, Fa'asuamaleaui was unstoppable.

Our young gun scored a try, and had another disallowed. Hopefully he has a winning performance when he starts off the bench wearing the no.15 jersey.

Fa'asuamaleaui will be hoping to celebrate his first win in front of the home crowd tonight.

The game will kick off at 5.10pm today and be live streamed on the website www.qrl.com.au. Grab a copy of Friday's Gympie Times for the match report.