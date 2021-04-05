How to watch all 24 King of the Country rugby matches LIVE

The age division champions of Queensland's top regional rugby centres will play for the inaugural King of the Country crown in a three-day tournament livestreamed from the Gold Coast on the News Australia network.

The defending U12, U13 and U14 club rugby champions of the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Darling Downs competitions will face off against representative teams from New South Wales' Far North Coast at Gold Coast Eagles Rugby Club in Southport from Friday April 9 to Sunday April 11.

Gold Coast Eagles will host King of the Country rugby tournament next weekend, live-streamed across the News Australia Network. Pictured at Southport, some of the players taking part in the tournament. Pic Mike Batterham

Subscribers to the Gold Coast Bulletin, Sunshine Coast Daily, Toowoomba Chronicle, Courier-Mail and Northern Star can catch all 24 matches live on their computers or smartphones.

Gold Coast Bulletin sports editor Tom Boswell said he was excited to help young footballers create memories for life at the tournament.

"Being able to sit back at the end of the day and watch yourself playing sport is a really valuable learning tool, and one that not many athletes receive until they are approaching the professional level," Boswell said.

"Livestreaming every match of the King of the Country tournament will help these memories last a lifetime.

"The Bulletin is proud to play a small role in making that happen, and in broadcasting the footage so even those that can't make it to the Coast can take part as well."

All times in AEST

DAY ONE, FRIDAY 9 APRIL

10am - U13: Helensvale Hogs v Far North Coast

11am - U13: Sunshine Coast Invitational Barbarians v USQ Saints

12pm - U14: Surfers Paradise Dolphins v Far North Coast

1pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans v USQ Saints

2pm - U15: Far North Coast v Sunshine Coast Grammar School

3pm - U15: Gold Coast Eagles v Highfields Redbacks

DAY TWO, SATURDAY 10 APRIL

10am - U13: Helensvale Hogs v Sunshine Coast Invitational Barbarians

11am - U13: Far North Coast v USQ Saints

12pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans v Far North Coast

1pm - U14: Surfers Paradise Dolphins v USQ Saints

2pm - U15: Far North Coast v Gold Coast Eagles

3pm - U15: Sunshine Coast Grammar School v Highfields Redbacks

DAY THREE, SUNDAY 11 APRIL

10am - U13: Far North Coast v Sunshine Coast Invitational Barbarians

11am - U13: Helensvale Hogs v USQ Saints

12.20pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans v Surfers Paradise Dolphins

1.20pm - U14: Far North Coast v USQ Saints

2.20pm - U15: Far North Coast v Highfields Redbacks

3.20pm - U15: Sunshine Coast Grammar School v Gold Coast Eagles

