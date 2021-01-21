How to stand out in the surging crowd of Gympie renters

A tightening rental market combined with a surge in demand means it is becoming increasingly difficult to secure housing in Gympie.

The latest data issued by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland reveals a tight vacancy rate of just 0.3 per cent in the region. Renters currently applying for properties are being forced to put their best foot forward to put them ahead in the eyes of landlords.

Owner and Property Manager at Welcome Home Rentals, Kylie Best, says having a tight rental market means tenants looking to enter a tenancy now should be creative with their application and cover letter.

“Brainstorm and describe what attributes you have that would be attractive to an investor – a picture of the lawnmower you will use to mow the yard … perhaps some photos of the space you currently reside in, particularly if it’s a house sharing situation and we love pet resumes,” she said.

With so few available rental properties having an edge over other applicants is vital. While some people are offering more rent than advertised, tenants are being told it does not guarantee success.

Kylie said:“ Favourable rental references and the right attitude have much more impact than an offer to pay extra.”

KYlie Best

Others are seeing better outcomes after completing a free, online course for renters, developed by the Tenancy Skills Institute.

The course was developed after extensive consultation with property managers, and covers the top four skill sets identified as crucial to a positive tenancy. Once complete, graduates receive a certificate to support their rental application.

Tenancy Skills Institute State Manager, Mark Davidson explained tenants who complete the course will stand out from the crowd.

“Tenants who demonstrate an understanding of their rights and responsibilities, are effective communicators, budget well to pay the rent on time and maintain the property are at an advantage.

“The certificate might just make the difference on a rental application for some property managers,” said Mark.

Kylie Best‘s Gympie agency Welcome Home Rentals is just one of a growing number of industry supporters who agree the course is of high value for tenants. Kylie explained they look favourably upon those who choose to complete the course.

“Only a small percentage of people are prepared to sacrifice some of their time to learn without getting paid.

“So, somebody who backs themselves by doing so makes me want to back them as well,” said Kylie.

Since it began, the Tenancy Skills Institute has given 14 Gympie tenants, and over 2000 Queenslanders, a head-start in their rental journeys.

Experienced renter, Wendy* believes that without the course she would still be searching for housing.

Wendy said: “The course did me great, I found it interesting, helpful and enjoyable.

“I was finally approved for a property after completing it and moved in at the start of January.”

Renters can access the free course through the at Tenancy Skills Institute website

www.tenancyskills.com.au/online