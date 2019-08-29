Win a million dollars to spend on holidays with TripADeal

Ready to have all your holiday dreams come true?

Online travel agent TripADeal is giving one lucky person the chance to win one million dollars to travel to some of the world's most glamorous destinations.

With $200,000 to enjoy each year for five years, the winner can escape anywhere on the list of TripADeal's bucket-list hot spots including China, Japan, India, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Antarctica, Canada and the United States.

The lucky winner can also bring their partner, mates or family along for the ride.

One lucky reader will get a million dollars to travel around the world. Picture: Michel Springler

The competition was announced at world-famous Bondi Beach today with a beach sculpture of iconic world destinations made entirely of sand featuring the Statue of Liberty, the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower.

It's the country's largest beach sculpture - at 1.8m high and 17m long - and was built by world champion sand sculptor Jino van Bruinessen to underline the endless possibilities available in the one million dollar getaway.

The beach sculpture features iconic world destinations. Picture: Toby Zerna

Whether it's a luxury cruise through the Caribbean, an indulgent villa escape in Seminyak, or a local getaway right here in Australia, TripADeal offers something for everyone.

"We wanted to do something that's never been done before," TripADeal co-founder Rich Johnston said.

"What better way than a one million dollar giveway to get people's imagination running wild. It's non-stop travel for the next five years."

Marianne Rogerson with kids Jaime 8 (R) and Xander 6 would love to travel the world with her kids. Picture: Toby Zerna

Travelling is in the blood for the Rogerson family.

Marianne with her children Jaime, 8, and Xander, 6, have travelled the world since her eldest child was only 10 weeks old.

"It's great because we get to travel all over the world together and experience new cultures," she said.

"The kids have been just about everywhere and they love the socialising and travelling."

"If I was to win the one million dollar getaway, I'd love to go on an amazing African safari with the family."

For your chance to win, readers can buy the paper any day from September 7-21, find the daily code word and fill in the entry form at milliondollartravel.com.au

Entries open September 7 and the winner will be drawn on September 21.

Make sure you enter the code word on the day it appears in paper.

DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS

If you're a digital subscriber, simply find the code word inside the digital print edition and enter online.