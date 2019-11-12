How to score a $12 iPhone tonight

Super cheap iPhone 11s are among the insane deals on offer tonight. Picture: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The "sale that stops a nation" is here again, with $23 Samsung TVs and scores of other crazy deals available just in time for Christmas.

Click Frenzy - Australia's biggest online shopping event - kicks off tonight at 7pm.

For 29 hours, shoppers will be able to bag a bargain on everything from holidays to homewares, fashion to food and everything in between.

Here's everything you need to know.

WHAT IS CLICK FRENZY?

The sale launched in November 2012 and has become internationally recognised as Australia's iconic online shopping event.

This year, it runs from 7pm tonight until midnight on Wednesday, November 13.

There will be more than 3000 deals available, including more than 20 of Click Frenzy's signature 99 per cent off "Go Wild" deals, such as $3 Apple Airpods, $12 iPhones, $23 Samsung TVs, $6 Nikon cameras and $3 GHD hair stylers.

More than 600 brands will participate, including Dyson, Hawaiian and Singapore airlines, Adidas, Adore Beauty, Myer, Rebel Sport and many more.

Consumers will be able to filter via brand, categories and subcategories as well as entering specific search terms.

Click Frenzy director Grant Arnott says this year’s sale will be the best yet.

Click Frenzy managing director Grant Arnott said the sale was a one-stop shop for "every product imaginable".

"The event has reached cult-like status, and shoppers count the days down until the bonanza begins," he said.

"We've revamped the website this year to even further enhance the Click Frenzy shopping experience, and all of Australia's online shoppers are in for the best event ever.

"We're so pleased with the high calibre of retailers and deals this year, and we're sure shoppers will find exactly what they're looking for."

HOW CAN I SHOP THE SALE?

While shoppers can simply browse the Click Frenzy website, there are some tips and tricks to give you the best chance of hunting down the best bargains.

Firstly, it is recommended shoppers become a Click Frenzy member by creating an account. That's the key to securing the biggest deals 30 minutes before others, along with exclusive offers and eligibility for those 99-per-cent-off deals.

Click Frenzy has become Australia’s biggest online sales event.

Next, it is essential to "click quick" and snap up deals as fast as possible to avoid missing out.

And finally, if you are one of the first 400 Click Frenzy members to spend $200 or more on any combination of the Click Frenzy deals on offer, you'll be rewarded with a $50 Click Frenzy Visa card under the Frenzy Bucks promotion.

GO WILD

To nab one of the 20 Go Wild deals, you'll need to sign up and then figure out a set of clues to be in the running.

Eligible shoppers will be notified by a pop up when each of the 99-per-cent-off deals go live. Only Click Frenzy members will have access to these deals, and stock levels are limited, so you will need to get in quick.

Fans are urged to check all emails sent by Click Frenzy during the event, which will include Go Wild clues.

There will be 20 Go Wild deals, including $12 iPhones. Picture: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Click Frenzy has already sold more than $2 million in products to customers who have bagged previous Go Wild bargains.

THE BIGGEST DEALS:

Along with the Go Wild deals, other highlights include:

• Ikea: Up to 50 per cent off living room products

• Michael Hill: 70 per cent off selected silver products, and 50 per cent off selected gold products

• MyDeal: Up to 92 per cent off site wide

• Shaver Shop: Babyliss curlers for $19, down from $149.95

• Under Armour: Up to 60 per cent off site wide

• BoozeBud: Up to 50 per cent off beer, wine and spirits

• Windsor Smith: Up to 60 per cent off store wide plus an extra 10 per cent off

• Catch.com.au: Up to 77 per cent off site wide

• Adidas: Save 30-50 per cent off a wide range of styles

• Dyson: Multiple deals including V10 Animal & Dok for $699 and V11 Torque Copper + car cleaning kit for $899

SALES SEASON

Click Frenzy comes hot on the heels of Singles' Day, a Chinese 24-hour online shopping bonanza hosted by e-commerce behemoth Alibaba held on November 11 each year.

According to the New York Post, Alibaba raked in a record $US30 billion in sales in just 16 hours, putting the event on track to set a record in its 11th year.

Other upcoming massive online sales include Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday falls on the Friday after the thanksgiving holiday in the US, which means this year the sales start on November 29.

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday, which means this year it will be December 2.