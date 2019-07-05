How to miss the big swell to hook a monster

NO BETTER FEELING: Callum Stibbe-Ryan could not get the smile off his face when he landed this quality Lake Macdonald bass and he won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize.

WITH some pretty average conditions last weekend the offshore crews were stuck in dry dock.

Big swells and strong winds kept most anglers in the bays and rivers.

Offshore

Anglers will still have to cool their heels as the swell is set to increase this week with today's forecast predicting swells over 4m.

After plenty of rain there was a lot of fresh water in the systems, so believe it or not the crabs are up and walking.

GOTCHA - Darren Best caught this 70cm flathead in Lake Cooroibah. It went for a well cast Pink Zerick Tango Shad lure. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Winter is usually a quiet time for crabbers but with the salinity levels dropping in the creeks the crabs started looking for deeper water or moving closer to the mouths.

Flathead numbers continue to be good with plenty of fish around that 40-50cm mark.

These fish will start to nest in the coming months and there will be plenty of male fish around that size looking to impress the much larger females.

If you do get a couple of fish in an area, keep working it as there is a good chance that there is a much larger female in the same spot.

GOTCHA - Angus and Christian Murray caught this long nose trevally on a mullet strip bait around Tewantin. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Flatties love plastics, colours such as pink, red, and chartreuse are all favourites.

Try grub-style lures along with paddle tails and prawn profiles.

Trevally numbers have also been good but you do have to pick your times, fishing the run in will be the best bet with the top two hours of the tide the prime time.

Smaller bait fish are running to sea looking for the saline water and these predatory fish are there waiting for an easy meal.

GOTCHA - Before the weather turned, Double Island Point produced red emperor, Spanish mackerel, amberjack, sweetlip and tusk fish. Trev Callanan caught this 13.5kg red there on a live yakka. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Cast surface lures such as poppers and surface walkers if the fish are feeding on the surface. Smaller stick baits and slugs are also great as these will swim sub surface, this can be a better tactic as the fish don't have to break surface to feed.

If you are a bait angler then small fish baits such as hardy heads, whitebait and small pilchards are ideal.

Whiting anglers are also getting some nice fish.

The darker colour in the water has also meant that most anglers have concentrated their efforts more towards the mouth of the rivers.

Prawns, yabbies and worms are all great baits.

The bream season is in full swing at the moment, with a lot of bigger fish making their way into the river and estuary systems to spawn.

These breeding fish can be up to and more than 40cm and be 20 years or older.

This makes the larger fish incredibly difficult to catch, if you do so, best to celebrate with a photo and release them to keep breeding.

Fishing around pontoons and structure with unweighed baits with fluorocarbon leaded is probable the best advice to catching a big one.

Beaches

The bigger swells have made life a little tougher, in saying this all that white water gives the fish plenty of cover and the fish will make their way into the gutters to feed.

Tailor numbers are really starting to improve with some nice fish coming from just south of Double Island.

Pilchards on ganged hooks is one of the best baits along with mullet and bonito fillet as strip baits.

Jew numbers are also increasing with the new moon, bigger fish over the 10kg mark have been quite common.

Jew numbers are also increasing with the new moon, bigger fish over the 10kg mark have been quite common.