How to land a sizeable coral trout this weekend

WHAT A CATCH: Charlie Ranken was over the moon to land this quality longtail tuna, the biggest fish he's ever caught, at Hall's Reef in Laguna Bay. It went for a pilchard floater.

Offshore

WITH the weather blowing up last weekend, those lucky enough to head out stayed in close so they could do the run home as soon as the wind started to pick up.

Anglers who stayed inside Fraser Island were treated to a mixed bag of reef fish including pan sized snapper and sweetlip.

Young Rocky Zerk and his Dad Jordy Zerk won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the the numerous bream (one pictured) and diamond trevally he caught and released.

With the wind and weather improving last Monday, snapper, pearl perch, venus tusk fish, jew and cobia should all come on the chew.

Double Island was fishing well a week or two back and with the forecast weather conditions, there will be plenty of fish on offer.

If heading out wide be sure to take some larger 6-8inch soft plastics and 1-1/2oz jig heads with you. Using smaller jigs in the 40-60g range is always worth a try as these can and often out fish bait.

Jurie Swanepoel from Bellmere won the $200 Noosa Charters May Fish of the Month prize with this nice cobia which he boated while on a Wild Thing 2 charter to North Reef.

To the south there are still some sizable coral trout getting caught around Sunshine Reef. This species requires some quality gear to get to the boat, make sure you have your drag set fairly heavy and good quality 40lb or more leader.

A couple of snelled Octopus hooks and large running ball sinker, heavy enough to get you to the bottom with the sinker right the way down to the hooks, a lumo bead is also a must as you do not want that heavy sinker banging on the knot.

Live baits, pilchards and squid are all ideal baits. Pelagic numbers have dropped a little on the southern reefs but there is still plenty of action to be had in the Bay and up on the Northern Reefs.

Kirsten and her daughter Zoe with a queenfish that she boated up around Tewantin while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari.

Mackerel and long tail tuna are still being taken with some mackerel reportedly taken at night, a bit unusual to say the least.

Beaches

THE deeper gutters are still providing anglers a lot of fun with bream, whiting, dart and tailer all on offer. Fishing two hours either side of the high tide is the prime time.

Worms, small pilchards, whitebait and prawns have been the go too baits. Fresh mullet, larger pilchards, and bonito fillets have all been great baits for the jew.

Anglers heading out to Inskip and Noosa's North Shore have picked up some nice jew and bigger tailor with the minimal moon conditions.

The headlands have also been a great option, casting light weighted baits and plastics into the wash is a great way to get some cracking bream and even the chance of a snapper or two.

Rivers and creeks

IN TIN Can Bay, fishing the early morning or the later afternoon bite proved to be the best option for those chasing the diamond and golden trevally around Inskip and Carlo Point.

Fishing lighter lines rigged with smaller plastics or small micro jigs is a great way to come into contact with them. Once hooked, these fish can pull some line and really get the drag screaming.

Further up-stream around the creek mouths, good sized flathead are in good numbers.

These fish respond very well to a wide range of baits and lures and are one of the first fish you will catch on soft plastics. Whiting are also feed hard and we have seen some big fish this week. Fresh beach worms, prawns and yabbies are great baits.

If using lures then the Bassday Sugapens and the Atomic Bulldogs are a couple of must have options that are working well on the flats. Running twin assist hooks trailing from the back of the lure has worked well when the fish are not fully hitting the lure.

