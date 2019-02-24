Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Frangipanis come in a range of colours, from traditional white through to gorgeous pinks.
Frangipanis come in a range of colours, from traditional white through to gorgeous pinks. iStock
Gardening

How to keep your frangipani looking fantastic

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
24th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A frangipani can create a lush tropical look in your garden, make a superb shade tree and, of course, the flowers are beautiful and heavenly scented. Frangipanis come in a range of gorgeous colours, from the traditional white through to apricots, pinks, yellows and rich burgundy. Here are some tips to keep your frangipani looking fantastic:

Feeding - frangipanis will appreciate a feed in February with a fertiliser that will provide a good blend of nutrients for encouraging lots of flowers and healthy leaf growth as well as enriching the soil with valuable organic matter.

Watering - if the weather is hot and dry, frangipanis will appreciate deep watering once a week. There's no need to keep the soil constantly moist, as frangipanis do best in slightly drier conditions. Regular watering is particularly important for potted frangipanis.

Disease and pest control - one of the most common problems with frangipanis is rust. Damage can be minimised by spraying early infections regularly with a rose and flower fungicide.

Angie Thomas is a horticulturalist at Yates.

angie thomas feeding frangipani in my garden pest control tropical watering
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man fighting for life after motorbike crash in Gympie region

    premium_icon Man fighting for life after motorbike crash in Gympie region

    News A man in his 30's is fighting for his life after a crash in the Gympie region last night.

    • 24th Feb 2019 9:39 AM
    COURT: Woman fined for abusing police, calling them 'dogs'

    premium_icon COURT: Woman fined for abusing police, calling them 'dogs'

    News 'The penalties are just going to get bigger and bigger.'

    Man trampled by cow in serious condition

    premium_icon Man trampled by cow in serious condition

    Breaking LifeFlight was tasked to property where a man in his 60s was injured

    TC OMA: Mass erosion, 50m of beach gone on Cooloola Coast

    premium_icon TC OMA: Mass erosion, 50m of beach gone on Cooloola Coast

    News 'The longer it stays stationery beside us, the greater the damage'