How to have your say on Gympie's economic plan

Gympie's council and Chamber of Commerce are discussing the region's economic future next week.

Gympie's council and Chamber of Commerce are discussing the region's economic future next week. Contributed

GYMPIE'S economic road map is front and centre next week, and the region's residents get to help drive it.

Schools and the public are invited to attend the Gympie Regional Business Breakfast next Wednesday, held by the council and the regional chambers of commerce.

The event is an opportunity to hear from attendees whose ideas will guide and help inform the development of the council's Economic Development and Investment Strategy 2019-2024 discussion paper.

MORE GYMPIE BUSINESS NEWS

Speakers include Gympie Mayor and Wide Bay Burnett Region of Councils' chair Mick Curran, who will discuss the wider economic priorities.

Breakfast and business is on the menu next Wednesday. Geoff Potter

Economic development portfolio councillor Glen Hartwig and the council's Gympie Futures team will present their research findings and emerging themes that will inform the council's future economic direction.

This workshop is an opportunity to pass on your thoughts on our economic development and future.

Cr Curran said he is looking forward to the forum, as it will allow the council to hear from residents and provide vital information to help the region plan economic prosperity.

Gympie city. contributed

"As a council, we are focused on the future of the region and by working with the community, we can create a strong strategy that will provide a solid foundation for economic prosperity,” Cr Curran said

The breakfast will be on Wednesday, June 12, 6.30am to 8.45am at the Gympie Civic Centre, 32 Mellor St, Gympie.

Tickets are free for schools and any current member of a Gympie Regional Chamber of Commerce or $20 per person including breakfast. Register online at www.gympie .qld.gov.au/civic-centre