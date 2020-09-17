How to get on board with the Mary Valley ‘crows

SCARECROW spotting could be the best remedy for people looking to escape the life-disrupting influence of COVID-19.

The straw creatures are leaving the hills to take up residence in the Mary Valley and they want you to come and see them. Social distancing is easy because they are usually solitary additions in their yards and paddocks!

Gympie Greens candidate launches campaign on Sunshine Coast

The annual Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival is a popular Gympie region event that can easily go ahead next month in 2020.

NAMED: 58 men and women front the Gympie court today

Scrapwood Sally Sunny Day, a winning scarecrow from an earlier Mary Valley festival.

Locals are invited to a scarecrow workshop on Thursday, September 24 at the Imbil Public Hall from 1pm where they can learn the simple steps to making a straw man and then apply their own creativity to dressing it. Making scarecrows doesn’t cost an arm and a leg! Most people have the bones of a scarecrow in the shed – a broomstick, a bale of hay and some old clothes.

They can then enter their ‘crows for judging - and viewing - from October 1-31. Entry forms are available from businesses in the valley, including Mary Valley Traders at Imbil, or they can be downloaded from the website.

Radio personality Rob Blackmore has the hard job of choosing winners across three categories – child, artistic and traditional scarecrows.

Award presentations and cash prizes will be made at the harvest dinner at 4.30pm at the Imbil RSL Hall, on Saturday October 31.

Viv Bloomer from the Kenilworth arts council with her papier mache creations at Kenilworth during a former festival. Pic Megan Slade.

For day trippers, the festival is a great opportunity to discover the rolling hills behind the Sunshine Coast.

It is one of two festivals – the other is the Mary Valley Art Festival - hosted by the community group Mary Valley Artslink. Unfortunately the annual art festival joined the long list of COVID-19 cancellations this year.

Organisers want Mary Valley residents to embrace the festival again this year and create a spectacle with the strange creatures on street corners and fence posts throughout the valley.

Visitors can arm themselves with a Google map to find the scarecrows during October. Visit www.maryvalleyartslink.com.au for more details or find the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival on Facebook.

The festival began in Maleny and has been held during spring almost every year since the late ‘90s. You can expect to find scarecrows from Kenilworth in the south and throughout the Mary Valley via Brooloo, Imbil, Kandanga, Amamoor, and Dagun.