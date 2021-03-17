How to get job at new Gympie Maccas, and when it will open

The new Traveston McDonald's restaurant is expected to open by the middle of the year.

Travellers and residents making a fuel stop will be able to within the next few months with McDonald’s eyeing a mid-year opening date for its store at the new $14.4 million Traveston service station.

The grand opening for the new restaurant has been the subject of debate with the store still shut despite the new station having now been up and running since November 2020.

A McDonald’s Australia spokeswoman said that will soon change, and bring with it dozens of job opportunities.

“McDonald’s Traveston is expected to open mid-2021 and will create 70 jobs for the local community,” she said.

“Every McDonald’s restaurant is committed to supporting the community within the area it operates through job creation, economic investment and ongoing training and development opportunities.

“We are currently recruiting for the new restaurant, with 30 positions available to members of the local community.”

More information about these job openings can be found at mcdonalds.com.au/learn/careers