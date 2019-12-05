How to get involved with Gympie region’s Land for Wildlife

GYMPIE region residents are being encouraged to get with the program as part of the region’s Land for Wildlife Open Day tomorrow.

The Land for Wildlife Open Day is designed to celebrate the program’s re-launch with existing members, while giving new and potential members some insight into how they can get involved.

The open day will include a river walk from 9am featuring specialist presentations on threatened species and wandering weeds.

The walk will be followed by a free morning tea with existing, new and potential members. The morning will conclude with formal presentations on the future of the region’s Land for Wildlife program, including upcoming workshops and tree-planting activities, as well as an address by Mayor Mick Curran.

“This program is all about making a difference at the grass roots level,” Mr Curran said.

Council-Mick Curran

“Perhaps there are people out there who have, at some point in time, thought about getting involved with Land for Wildlife. This is the perfect opportunity to find out exactly want the program is all about.”

Anyone can come along on the day. Visitors are encouraged to wear clothing and footwear suitable for the river walk, including a broad-brimmed hat. They are also encouraged to bring their own chair and water bottle.

To find out more about the Land for Wildlife Open Day, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/land-for-wildlife.