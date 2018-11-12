How to get in the door at one of Gympie's biggest employers

Darren Sanim works on the Monkland St bus stop as one of the 500 strong Gympie regional Council workforce.

WHO comes to mind when you think of Gympie Regional Council? The nine councillors who serve as lightning rods for criticism and glory, or the 500 staff who fix the roads and serve customers?

Elected might make the headlines but in reality they make up less than two per cent of the council's staff; so the question is, how do you get a foot in the door of that workforce?

Like all things, the best place to start is on the internet.

The council's homepage has all available job listings at your mouse-tip under the helpful heading "jobs with council”.

And while other outlets are used a council spokeswoman said there was no substitute for the source.

"Council also uses online job boards and other areas to promote the opportunities that exist, however the best place to keep up to date is the website,” she said.

For those wondering, at present has at least eight vacancies up for grabs right now including: Diesel fitter/mechanic; senior planning engineer; full-time infrastructure services business support manager; and roles with the returned Mary Valley Rattler - as a customer service and administration officer, and a digital marketing co-ordinator role.

Experience is often a requirement but the diverse range of opportunities means means many matches can be made.

"With over 500 employees, the range of positions and skill sets is incredibly varied and often require specific qualifications and experience,” she said.

"Applying for a position with Gympie Regional Council will require a cover letter, resume, answering questions specific to the position and, when required, qualification documentation.

"Each position can be different and all applications are assessed on merit.”