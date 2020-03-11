How to get advance view of biggest selling newspaper of year

THERE’S something magical about the beaming faces of our young school students as they begin their first year.

Gympie Prep's preview: A quick preview of what to expect when The Gympie Times releases the 2020 Prep Feature booklet on March 25.

WATCH: Adorable sneak preview of the Class of 2032 - this year’s Gympie region Preppies

They are faces filled with hope, optimism and a sense of adventure, knowing they are at a place where they will make friends and learn about the world around them.

My First Year, a special commemorative lift out of The Gympie Times has become an institution in the Gympie region.

The keepsake edition of our paper is our biggest seller of the year – for good reason. Parents see their little ones in their flagship local paper, mostly for the first time.

This year, for the first time, we are offering our digital subscribers an advance view of what will be published on March 25.

Pomona State School Prep BB. Photo: John McCutcheon

Today, from midday, you will be able to go to www.gympietimes.com.au and see the beautiful smiling faces of our 500+ Prep students, captured by professional photographers.

My First Year will feature students from 42 classes from 30 schools across the entire region.

While parents will be able to see their children’s faces in our online galleries, we know they will want the printed edition of the paper as well on March 25.

We’ll be printing hundreds of extra copies of the paper for the day, as many parents like to get copies for grandparents and as a memento to dig out for 18th and 21st birthday parties.

We’d also love to hear from you if you have a My First Year photo from years ago. Email your photo and story so we can share it with others to editor@gympietimes.com.

The Gympie Times is urging everybody, more than ever, to "Buy local and support local" during this challenging and rapidly changing time.

My First Year is a feature we have been running in some of our papers for two decades. Talk about history and changing times!

Don’t miss out. Contact your nearest newsagent who will be more than happy to make sure you get your copy of your special family memento.

And look online for that sneak preview today.

My First Year is free with your Gympie Times on Wednesday, March 25.