How to get a job working on the Gympie railroad

Gympie job hunters are getting the chance to get a foot in the door of the rail industry.

WANT to get a start working on the railway?

An eight week rail skills career training intake is being run by Energy Skills Queensland and delivered at the Mary Valley Rattler.

Those keen to work the rail lines will have the chance to train in a Certificate II in Rail Infrastructure, and to Safely Access the Rail Corridor.

They will also be able to obtain a construction white card and complete rail industry worker induction programs for Aurizon, ARTC and John Holland.

The project is available primarily to disadvantaged job seekers or underutilised Queensland workers who are ineligible for Australian Government employment services or assistance; require complementary services due to significant learning and employment barriers; or remain unemployed after six months using Australian Government services.

Participants must be Queensland residents of at least 15 years age and either citizens, permanent residents or temporary residents with appropriate visa work permits on the way to permanent residency. New Zealand citizens are also eligible.

The career intake is free.

Applications can be made at the Career Start Rail Skills program information day on Wednesday, February 13, at the Gympie RSL Orchid Room.

It starts at 10am.

The successful applicants start the course on March 4.