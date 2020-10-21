How to get a job on the $2 billion Tuan wind farm

Forest Wind community engagement manager speaks before a packed house at the latest Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast, revealing the company is eager to hear from all local businesses looking to land work on the $2 billion Tuan Forest wind farm.

Forest Wind community engagement manager speaks before a packed house at the latest Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast, revealing the company is eager to hear from all local businesses looking to land work on the $2 billion Tuan Forest wind farm.

GYMPIE employers, Forest Wind wants you.

The company behind a planned $2 billion wind farm in the Tuan Forest north of Gympie is calling for businesses looking to land work on the project to raise their hands now.

Community engagement manager and stakeholder Jane Fields said the developers “want to capture as many of the local businesses (in the region) in this engagement stage”.

This included – but was far from limited to – construction suppliers, earth moving equipment suppliers, steel workers, temporary accommodation services, electrical workers, hospitality, pest controllers, and temporary fencers.

“There really is an opportunity for everyone,” Ms Daniels said.

Part of the area covered by the wind farm.

“We want to encourage businesses to come forward so we know about them.”

Construction of the farm is still “at least” a year away but businesses to register their interest “will be notified and they will get a chance to talk to a tier one or tier 2 contractor”.

The project is expected to create 440 jobs during construction, and with another 50 ongoing positions once up and running.

Ms Daniels said Forest Wind said the employment of the land’s traditional owners “was key too”.

Businesses can register their interest in the procurement process on Forest Wind’s web page.