How to get a job at these 5 chains in Gympie

A NUMBER of large retail chains with stores in the Gympie region offer a way you can submit your credentials online to secure a job when they arise.

Jobs at these chains vary form casual to management and from retail to distribution and are generally considered reliable and offer good pay, according to the Jora Australia Job Search agency.

They also offer some tips to broaden the chances of getting a job at one of the retail giants when submitting your expression of interest online. They offer the following tips:

Make yourself available:

If you say you are available 24/7 (24 hours a day, seven days a week), you have a much better chance of getting a job.

You can try to change to your preferred hours once you get the job and some experience up your sleeve.

Cast your net wide

If you apply to a few different supermarkets and chain stores, you’ll probably have a better chance of getting the job, compared to applying to the closest one.

You can try applying for a transfer to a closer store a few months later.

Keep an eye out

Watch the job ads online, because they can go quickly at chain stores. — Sign up for alerts for the jobs you are interested.

To register interest for a job at Woolworths Gympie, Southside or Cooloola Cove: CLICK HERE

To register interest for a job at Coles Gympie: CLICK HERE

To register interest for a job at Drakes IGA, Gympie: CLICK HERE

To register interest for a job at Big W Gympie: CLICK HERE

And to register for a job at Kmart (like at Gympie’s new K hub opening soon): CLICK HERE