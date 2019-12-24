Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fires have ravaged Australia with around 900 homes destroyed since the start of the fire season. Here’s how you can bring a little relief to those most in need.
Fires have ravaged Australia with around 900 homes destroyed since the start of the fire season. Here’s how you can bring a little relief to those most in need.
Environment

How to donate to bushfire victims

by Staff writers
24th Dec 2019 1:13 PM

Christmas is a time for togetherness and family. But as Australians go about their last-minute shopping and prepping for Christmas Day lunch they have been asked to spare a thought for those who have lost their homes and livelihoods in the recent bushfires.

Fires have ravaged parts of NSW, South Australia and Queensland with around 900 homes destroyed since the start of the fire season.

Here's how you can donate and bring a little relief to those most in need.

The Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery appeal

The Red Cross help to support people around the world, and at home, through major emergencies and trauma. With decades of experience caring for people affected by earthquakes, cyclones, floods, storms, fire, drought and other emergencies, their support will go straight to the heart of the crisis.

The Vinnies Bushfire appeal

Donate a little or a lot. Just $50 can provide food for a family who have been evacuated from their home and $300 can help assist a family who have lost all their belongings and need to start again.

The Salvation Army Disaster appeal

Salvation Army Emergency Services (SAES) teams are responding to the bushfires in NSW and Queensland as an unprecedented number of emergency-level fires cause tragic loss of life and property. Your donation means helping them deliver crucial support to help devastated communities recover.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Bushfire appeal

Although good hearted people are often keen to donate household items and clothes to those in need these can be hard for the RFS to store and distribute during these times of crisis. The best way to help is with money which allows people to buy the things they need, and supports local businesses which have also been impacted.

bushfires christmas donations material aid

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Town bowled over by closure of community asset

        premium_icon Town bowled over by closure of community asset

        News A small hinterland town has been bowled over by the news that its bowls club will close in just days due to a lack of support.

        Where to grab a Boxing Day bargain in Gympie

        premium_icon Where to grab a Boxing Day bargain in Gympie

        News When Gympie’s stores will open on Boxing Day so you can grab a hot bargain.

        How these Qld sport celebrities are helping Gympie fireys

        premium_icon How these Qld sport celebrities are helping Gympie fireys

        News They are the heroes battling fierce fires, saving properties, people and livestock...

        How much rain Gympie could really get for Christmas

        premium_icon How much rain Gympie could really get for Christmas

        Weather An upper trough moving into southeast Queensland today could be the best Christmas...