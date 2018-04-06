Last days to get collector Borobin pins

BOROBI'S exclusive pins have caused splashes on the Gold Coast kicking off the Commonwealth Games in style.

The pins, which showcase Borobi's love of gymnastics, swimming, cycling and athletics, have been collected excitedly around the coast.

Sharing the water with some of our country's best swimmers has inspired 10-year-old Ella Burden to jump on the green and gold bandwagon.

While Ella and her family aren't able to attend the events, they'll be glued to the coverage - and looking to collect the commemorative pins.

"I want to show my support, by watching and learning," she said. " ... and cheering on all the swimmers from my club who are competing."

Borobi's shown a keen interest in a number of sports, including netball, which is one event the Burden family said they will also be keeping a close eye on.

"It's very exciting, the Games are a once in a lifetime opportunity, and our kids are going to get to be right there in this environment," Ella's mum Alesha said.

Currumbin nipper Lauren Waller said she would be at Carrara to watch her older siblings Jess and Jake perform in the ceremony, and also has tickets for the gymnastics.

"I'm really excited about the Commonwealth Games, and the Borobi pins look awesome," she said.

Sisters Lizzie Nicholas 11, and Charlotte Nicholas, five, have also collected all pins in the excitement.

Sisters Lizzie Nicholas 11 and Charlotte Nicholas 5 from Main Beach with Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Borobi collectable Pins.

Each pin shows Gold Coast 2018 mascot Borobi taking part in some of Australia's favourite sports including swimming, gymnastics, cycling and athletics.

The final pin will be in the Sunday Mail or Sunday Telegraph.

