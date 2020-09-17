Menu
Aussies could have a hidden treasure trove of funds available to them. Picture: istock
News

How to check if you’re owed thousands

by Stephanie Bedo
17th Sep 2020 3:15 PM

We all want to win the lotto but a cheeky couple of thousands hidden away is always a bonus in the meantime.

Across the country there's about $1.2 billion in unclaimed money in lost shares, bank accounts and life insurance.

ASIC holds about 1.5 million individual unclaimed money listings.

In 2018-2019 ASIC paid out $56.6 million in claims, plus interest.

In Queensland there is $162.7 million available to claim.

One Gold Coaster this week discovered she had $1000 owed to her by TAFE Queensland, while the single largest amount of unclaimed money is $419,870.22 from a deceased estate.

Australians could be stocking up their piggy banks with unclaimed money. Picture: istock
If you've ever changed your name or address, didn't claim money from a real estate, solicitor firm or even lost touch with a loved one who has died, there's a chance you may have unclaimed money owning to you.

Last financial year, the Public Trustee of Queensland received a total of $18.1 million in unclaimed money from a variety of sources, such as utility companies, real estate agencies, pawnbrokers, investment companies and deceased estates.

In the last financial year the government organisation has paid 2910 claims, totalling about $4.6 million.

One of the largest claims was more than $500,000 from an unclaimed land sale, but some people even go to the effort of claiming just a few cents.

Brisbane postcodes are owed the most with about $10.8 million sitting with the trustee.

"Many people are both surprised and delighted to find there is money owing to them, so we encourage you to search online and check to see if we can reunite you with some long forgotten funds," a spokesperson said from the Public Trustee of Queensland said.

 

TOP CONTRIBUTORS FOR UNCLAIMED MONIES IN QUEENSLAND:

· Origin Energy

· Ergon Energy

· Telstra

· Department of Transport and Main Roads

· Energex

· Target Australia

· Singtel Optus Pty Ltd

· Queensland Government

· Remuneration Services

 

WHERE THE 10 HIGHEST AMOUNTS OF OWED MONEY COME FROM:

The 10 highest amounts of owed money come from seven unclaimed deceased estates, one trust fund account, Firstmac Limited and Wilson HTM investment Group Limited.

 

THE TEN POSTCODES OWED THE MOST MONEY:

· 4000

· 4870

· 4350

· 4001

· 4217

· 4740

· 4215

· 4207

· 4006

· 4670

 

Anyone can search if they have unclaimed money on the Public Trustee's database and then follow the steps to make a claim.

Moneysmart.gov.au includes details on how Australians can find unclaimed money.

Originally published as How to check if you're owed thousands

