How to celebrate International Women's Day in Gympie

GUEST SPEAKER: Pilot Mary Ernshaw will share her story at the Quota International Women's Day Breakfast at Gunabul Homestead on Wednesday, March 8.

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day on March 8 is a global day acknowledging the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

A number of events are being held in Gympie to celebrate the day, including:

QUOTA BREAKFAST

PILOT Mary Ernshaw will share her fascinating and inspirational stories at the Quota International Women's Day Breakfast at Gunabul Homestead on Wednesday, March 8.

The first female flying instructor in Australia, Mary is a dedicated pilot and is now a LifeFlight volunteer.

The breakfast is 6.30am for a prompt 7am start. Tickets for a full breakfast with tea and coffee are $30 per person and available from Apron, Mary St, Gympie.

RSVP for catering purposes by this Friday.

Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to RACQ LifeFlight.

Inquiries Heather 5482 5235 or Joy 5482 5495.

WOMEN'S HEALTH LUNCH

GYMPIE and District Women's Health Centre invites the community to think globally and act locally at the Date With Destiny International Women's Day lunch at The Decks on Mary from 12 noon-2pm on Wednesday, March 8.

Tickets are $40 each and funds raised will be donated to Destiny Rescue. Guest speaker will be Tenille Nugent, General Manager of Destiny Rescue, a Sunshine Coast-based charity that rescues women and young girls from a life on the streets and sexual exploitation, and offers them a very different future.

Tenille Nugent, General Manager of Destiny Rescue, will be guest speaker at the Gympie and District Women's Health Centre's International Women's Day lunch on Wednesday, March 8.

Tenille will speak about the life-changing, and often very dangerous, work.

"Since seeing firsthand the reality of Destiny Rescue's holistic approach, I've realised how fortunate I am to freely live out my life and purpose," she said.

"It is because of this revelation that I am constantly driven to live my life in a way that contributes to seeing others brought into release and freedom.

'I am so proud to work for Destiny Rescue am honoured to partner alongside like-minded businesses and supporters who are all so passionate in their commitment to see an end to child sexual exploitation."

Tickets are available online at TryBooking.com (buy tickets, search Date With Destiny), at Gympie and District Women's Health Centre, 21 Alfred St, or via EFT. Bookings close Monday.

Inquiries Gympie and District Women's Health Centre on 5483 6588 for more information.