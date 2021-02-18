How to best receive Gympie news in wake of Facebook ban

Today is a pivotal moment in the history of news, social media and freedom of information and The Gympie Times is at the coalface.

In the wake of Facebook’s ban on publishing Australian news, it’s never been more important to turn to a trusted news source.

And there are a heap of ways to access the latest stories from the largest and most talented news gathering team in the Gympie region.

The Gympie Times homepage, where you can find the latest news.

Make sure you bookmark our homepage https://www.gympietimes.com.au/ – our digital team is constantly curating every part of our site throughout the day to make sure you find the news you need to read quickly.

From here you can click in the top left corner to read a digital edition of today’s Gympie Times, or access your subscriber rewards in the top right corner.

The top navigation bar also allows you to find stories from across the state and our regional areas under the Queensland banner, in addition to national news, world news, and sport.

Local news and information.

Scrolling further down the page you can access the trending topics, which allow you to quickly find the stories on subjects that matter to you.

Below this you’ll also find Best of Toowoomba – a curated selection of the top stories from the week that was.

If you haven’t already subscribed to our newsletter alerts, there’s never been a better time to do so.

