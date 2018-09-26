How to be a passenger on the Rattler's first official run

THE Rattler will make its official return to operations in just over a week, from next Saturday, October 6.

To celebrate, the beautifully refurbished historic Gympie Station on Tozer Street will come alive with a carnival-like atmosphere from 8am that day.

Along with live entertainment from The X Factor Australia contestant, local Caitlyn Shadbolt and a broadcast from Zinc FM, there will be lots of activities for the kids.

You can be part of history with exclusive First Run Day tickets available.

Tickets are $100 for adults and $50 for children and include a return ride on the train from Gympie to Amamoor on Saturday, October 6, a welcome drink, a gift bag for each passenger and a First Run Day certificate.

From Sunday, October 7, morning and afternoon services will run three days per week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays with return journeys from the historic Gympie or Amamoor stations via Dagun.

Tickets for First Run Day and regular operations are on sale now.