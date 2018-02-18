How to add to your family in the sweetest way possible

How could you possibly say 'no' to that face? Meet Bounty and nine other Gympie RSPCA orphans looking for homes.

1. BOUNTY

Age: 2 & 1/2 years

A SPECIAL home is needed because this boy is large as life. He is a big character and needs someone who understands him. He'd prefer a home without other cats or small children as he plays a little too rough for them but he's loads of fun for the bigger humans. He really is a special boy with a big heart.

Bounty. Contributed

2. FRASER

Age: 18 months

FRASER was surrendered to the RSPCA because his owner could no longer care for him. He grew up at the shelter originally as a kitten and so hopeful, this time he will find his forever home when he goes home with you.

Fraser. Contributed

3. GRACIE

Age: 5 years

GRACE is a sweet, curvaceous lady who is looking to lounge in her forever home. She loves being petted and is the smoochiest kitty you will ever find.

Gracie. Contributed

4. HUNTER

Breed: Bull arab (mix)

Age: 2 years

HUNTER loves nothing more than a good game of fetch followed by a nice back rub. He's super cuddly and wiggles his whole body when he's excited. He'd make a great side kick and fit into most families.

Hunter. Contributed

5. MALLIE

Breed: Great dane/bull arab (mix)

Age: 4 years

MALLIE is an incredibly sweet girl who steals the heart of everybody she meets. She's great with dogs and people alike, and loves a cuddle. She's very obedient and walks well on lead but she's not too keen on cats or chickens though.

Mallie. Contributed

6. MERLIN

Breed: Border collie (mix)

Age: 2 years

MERLIN is a handsome boy looking for a forever farm to run and play in. He really doesn't like being in a car at all but he's happy to climb up on a ute tray. He's a working breed, so not really suitable for young children, but is extremely intelligent and up for lots of training.

Merlin. Contributed

7. MISHA

Age: 4 years

MISHA loves snuggles and cuddles and lazing about on your lap. If you come and meet her you will definitely fall in love and have to take her home with you.

Misha. Contributed

8. TIMMY

Breed: Labrador (mix)

Age: 5 years

TIMMY is one beautiful boy looking to find his forever home. The staff have all fallen madly in love with him and are hoping that he will go home with someone that will spoil him to bits. His is a very friendly and happy boy and that deserves only the best.

Timmy. Contributed

9. TINKER

Age: 15 months

TINKER is a shy girl when she first meets you but once she gets to know you she is sweet and cuddly and loves to curl up in your lap and watch TV with you. She is looking forward to going to her new forever home.

Tinker. Contributed

10.XENA

Breed: Bull arab (mix)

Age: 3 years

XENA is a big, lovable girl with loads of personality. She gets along well with other dogs and greets everyone she meets with enthusiasm. She's well behaved both inside the house and outside and would make a fantastic family pet. If you're after a super sweet, well mannered pooch to add to your family, come and meet her today.

Xena. Contributed

For details about adoption costs, visit Gympie RSPCA