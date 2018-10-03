How Tino will complement the junior Kangaroos squad

NEXT CHALLENGE: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui during a training session for the Queensland under-18s side.

NEXT CHALLENGE: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui during a training session for the Queensland under-18s side. QRL Media.

RUGBY League: After representing Queensland in State of Origin, Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will now represent his country when he puts on the green and gold jersey in the junior Kangaroos squad.

Fa'asuamaleaui has been dominating the field and Kangaroos coach Neil Henry sees his potential.

Latest Tino Fa'asuamaleaui stories

Why Tino is like a 'kid in a candy store'

How Tino made history for Queensland

Tino's star is on the rise - let's back him all the way

Why Tino will be the man to end this statistic

"He (Fa'asuamaleaui) is part of a young group of players coming through at a rapid rate and handling football above their age,” Henry said.

"Tino has represented Queensland in the under-16s, 18s and stepped up to the under-20s and is gaining great experience for Easts (Tigers) and is a part of the Melbourne Storm.

"He's certainly able to handle everything thrown at him. He has been training with the Storm squad and Craig Bellamy has been happy with how he has handled training.”

The squad of 18 has many talented players with NRL game experience Jake Clifford North Queensland Cowboys, Nick Cotric Canberra Raiders and Sean O'Sullivan Sydney Rooster with standout players from the state competitions to combine for a lethal combination.

2018 Junior Kangaroos

1. Corey Allan Brisbane Broncos

2. Enari Tuala North Queensland Cowboys

3. Gehamat Shibasaki Brisbane Broncos

4. Zac Lomax St George Illawarra Dragons

5. Nick Cotric Canberra Raiders

6. Sean O'Sullivan Sydney Roosters

7. Jake Clifford North Queensland Cowboys

8. Pat Carrigan Brisbane Broncos

9. Reece Robson St George Illawarra Dragons

10. Emre Guler Canberra Raiders

11. Shawn Blore Penrith Panther

12. Kotoni Staggs Brisbane Broncos

13. Victor Radley Sydney Roosters

14. Blayke Brailey Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

15. Louis Geraghty Melbourne Storm

16. Thomas Flegler Brisbane Broncos

17. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Melbourne Storm

18. Kyle Flanagan Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

"Tino's name was talked about and his performances surely stood out. It is good to have young players in the squad,” Henry said.

The big forward's size and versatility will be needed to stop the New Zealanders on their home turf.

Henry has been "pretty impressed” with Fa'asuamaleaui and hopefully he can produce another great performance.

"He is a big body, quite mobile, quite aggressive, adds versatility, good work ethic and he will complement the team,” he said.

"I watched a few of his games for Easts and I have been pretty impressed. He shows maturity for a young player.”

As Fa'asuamaleaui continues to improve, Henry believes he has a bright future.

"He has been selected at such a young age and if he keeps learning off the senior players from Melbourne and keeps maintaining his commitment and improvement, he has a bright future,” he said.

Junior Kangaroos take to the field next Saturday, October 13 at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.