How Tino made history for Queensland

POWERHOUSE: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui makes history as the Queensland secured their first win.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was the winning performance needed for the Queenslanders and our Tino Fa'asuamaleaui made sure he celebrated a victory.

The Queensland U20s side celebrated their first win since the U20s Origin concept began in 2012 with a 30 to 6 thrashing.

In an exclusive interview with The Gympie Times last week Fa'asuamaleaui said he was hoping to "rip into the Blues” and boy did he deliver.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui during training. QRL Media

It was hard to believe debutant, 18-year-old Fa'asuamaleaui was the youngster on the field with his defensive effort.

Despite not scoring his second try in the maroon jersey his decoy run and desperate try saving tackles cemented his place in the line-up.

A high work rate and not missing a single tackle, Fa'asuamaleaui was unstoppable.

NSW forwards had a tough job trying to contain our big second-rower with three to four boys making desperate attempts to stop a charging Fa'asuamaleaui.

The future Maroons did not take their foot off the peddle in the second half scoring three unanswered tries to cement their first win.

NSW left their run a little late scoring a consolidation try in the dying minutes of the game.

With a bit of nerves showing from kick-off Queensland were their own worst enemy in the first half, with lose carries and knock-ons giving the opposition great field position.

Queensland were the first to cross the line and backing up in defence to end NSWs reign.

An acrobatic try in the corner to the NSW winger brought the game to within two points but a great decoy run by Fa'asuamaleaui extended the Queensland lead.

As the game dragged on, the win meant more to Queensland with a tried looking NSW side seemed to run out of puff.