Gympie Netball - Breanna Pearce.
News

How this talented Gympie netballer made her dream a reality

Rebecca Singh
by
15th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
Subscriber only

NETBALL: After spending a year improving her overall game, Breanna Pearce is a step closer to her dream of playing for the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Pearce was selected in the Wide Bay under-16 Thundercats who play for the state title at the Queensland State Netball Centre on September 29-30.

This is the first time Pearce has been selected for the side.

Gympie Netball - Breanna Pearce.
"Last year I was selected as a training partner but luckily enough someone pulled out and I got to play,” she said.

"This year I was selected outright and I was pretty happy. It was a confidence booster, being a training partner you felt you were not quite good enough.”

Pearce has been training this season to better her game.

"I feel as though I have improved so much,” she said.

"I have started travelling to Nambour for rep because Gympie does not have one and I wanted to experience that next level of netball.

"I have doubled my training from last year. I go to Nambour twice a week to train and I have noticed how my fitness has improved and also pre-empting where the ball is going.

Gympie Netball - Breanna Pearce.
"I love netball and my dream is to play for Lightning, which is what I am working towards.”

It is through this achievement that Pearce is The Gympie Times Player of the Week.

