How this Ipswich showjumper praised the Gympie show

COMPETITOR: Clem Smith, pictured with horse Quantico 12, has been travelling from West Ipswich to attend the Gympie event for more than 20 years Troy Jegers

SHOWJUMPING: A bit of rain on Wednesday has meant the showjumping ground in the Pryde's Main Arena was in top condition.

Competitor Clem Smith has travelled from West Ipswich to attend the Gympie event for more than 20 years.

"It is a good show, good prizemoney and gives you real good competition,” he said.

"Every year it has slowly been improving. The gear's got better and the ground's got better which has kept us coming back.”

Smith had his first start today and had a bit of luck in the arena.

"On Thursday we got third in the metre 10 and first and second in the 130cm and won the six bar (six vertical obstacles placed in a straight line about 11m apart),” he said.

"There is no aim, at these sorts of shows we just want to go well and if we do get a place then that's a bonus.”

The weather was better this year and Smith said the ground was in great condition.

"Wednesday wasn't looking too good but the rain has worked towards our advantage,” he said.

"It has made the ground good. There is a lot of atmosphere here and some of the horses do struggle but we just have to take the good with the bad.”

The junior showjumping will start tomorrow from 7.30am at Pryde's Main Arena.