How this Gympie teen will match it against the elite

HOCKEY: Gympie hockey's next generation of elite talent is in good hands, with one impressive player selected in the Queensland Secondary Schoolboys Hockey team.

Matt Browne heads to Newcastle today to compete at the National Schoolboys Hockey Championships, playing eight games in the next 10 days.

With teams coming from across the nation, Browne will get to play against some of the country's best.

"It is my first time being selected in the schoolboys team and I was so thrilled to be named,” he said.

Gympie Hockey - Matt Browne.

"I never take it for granted that I could be selected as it's normally over 12 months since I have played against most of these guys and you never know who has improved over that time.”

The Gympie product is hoping to improve his own game from this competition.

"Playing against elite players from other states provides me with the opportunity to strengthen my own game,” he said.

"You have to step up to that next level and play your hardest.”

Browne hopes to improve his defensive game and bring his new skills to club level.

"As I will be playing defensive positions I am hoping to strengthen my tackling game, enabling me to dispossess my opponent successfully,” he said.

"I hope I can gain new experiences and valuable knowledge, which I can bring home and play a pivotal part in the Cooloola Heat team as we head into finals.”