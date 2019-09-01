How this Gympie student is closer to her Olympic dream

HORSES: Emily Larsen is another step closer to her dream of representing Australia in dressage at the Olympics.

The James Nash State High School student will represent Queensland at the 2019 Australian Interschool Championships - Equestrian from September 29-October 2 at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre.

The 15-year-old competes in secondary senior preliminary dressage and is the only competitor in this division that will ride a pony.

"We are one of the only ponies to qualify in the senior schooling,” Larsen said.

James Nash State High School student Emily Larsen.

"The horses we are up against are big warmbloods which are trained for big fancy movement. It will be just my grey pony and I.”

This is the Gympie product's first year competing in interschool and making this championship was her goal from the start.

"It was amazing to achieve it, I just have to practise,” she said.

Before Larsen enters the arena there are predetermined movements she and her pony need to preform.

"There is a test paper which you have to learn and then perform it on your horse,” she said.

"It is all about precision and elegant riding. It was hard in the beginning but I am used to it now. You can have a caller but I have never needed to use one, I have always just learnt the test myself.

"There are three tests per level and competition organisers choose two and you just learn those.”

Larsen has a good technique to memories the tests.

"I have a whiteboard at home that has the letters set out and I just draw my test on there and just go through it and Mum helping me as I enter the arena to help me memorise as I go in,” she said.

Her selection to represent Queensland makes Larsen The Gympie Times player of the week.