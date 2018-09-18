How this Gympie salon owner is saving the planet

BOSS LADY: Lady Boss is a range of hair-care products developed by hairdresser and salon owner Sherie Willis (centre) in a bid to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfill. She is pictured here with Alix Zillmann (left) and Jaden Brook.

BOSS LADY: Lady Boss is a range of hair-care products developed by hairdresser and salon owner Sherie Willis (centre) in a bid to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfill. She is pictured here with Alix Zillmann (left) and Jaden Brook. DONNA JONES

BOSS lady at A Beautiful You Hair & Makeup Studio Sherie Willis is saving the planet, one bottle of shampoo at a time.

Noticing the amount of waste she was using at the salon, Ms Willis decided to design her own range of hair-care products called Lady Boss.

She now exclusively uses Lady Boss at the salon but said the products are also available for environmentally conscientious consumers to buy.

And it will be the last spray bottle, tub or squeeze bottle you will ever buy, with the containers all able to be refilled at the salon.

News of the product range is spreading with salons on the Gold Coast wanting to stock Lady Boss and become suppliers themselves.

"Every year two million tonnes of shampoo bottles go into landfills. Most of it is not necessary. I thought if we could reduce it as a salon, that would be a start,” Ms Willis said.

"I wanted to be part of the solution, not the problem.”

Lady Boss is a range of hair-care products developed by hairdresser and salon owner Sherie Willis in a bid to reduce the amount of waste that goes into landfill. DONNA JONES

The bottles that Lady Boss comes in are made from recycled packaging and the ingredients are 100 per cent vegan, cruelty free, made from organic ingredients and don't contain sulphate or parabens.

"I'm on a mission to become a totally green salon with zero waste,” Ms Willis said.

Ms Willis said that the amount of aluminium foil she uses for just one customer for highlights, when scrunched up equates to the size of a cricket ball, and "foils” as they are known are one of her most popular treatments.

"Every salon owner should be horrified at how much stuff ends up in the bin.”

In addition to stocking a selection of six shampoos and conditioners and six styling products, Ms Willis' salon is also a drop off point for empty shampoo and conditioner bottles and make-up containers from any supplier, which she then sends off to a company to be recycled.

The range of products was released on August 24 and at this stage is available from A Beautiful You in Mary St, but Ms Willis would love to see other salons getting on board.

"If Lady Boss becomes the vessel to promote change to make us all responsible for our carbon footprint, we're happy to do so,” she said.

"If we can encourage even 50 people to do it, that's 500 less bottles a year going into landfill,” she said.