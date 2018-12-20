How this Gympie referee has a calm touch

TWO WORDS: Gympie touch football referee Josh Wilton is aiming to make a name for himself internationally because of the opportunities.

TOUCH FOOTY: Officials across all sporting codes come under fire from passionate fans but this Gympie teen is ready for the pressure and aspires to work internationally as a referee.

Josh Wilton, 14, has been a Gympie touch referee for two and a half years and he said there were more opportunities.

"It pays well and it is good to learn the other side of things,” Wilton said.

"Playing is good but reffing allows you to go further and you can go internationally.

"You can climb the ladder higher than you would playing.”

Refereeing nationals in Tasmainia was something that stood out for Wilton.

"I learnt a lot at nationals (about two weeks ago) and I noticed the areas that needed improving,” he said.

"The hand signals, field positioning and being more vocal. I will bring this into my own game now.”

With a few difficult moments on-field, Wilton has a system to handle the tougher situations.

"If you are off the field, you just walk over and have a chat,” he said.

"If it continues you can send them away from the game and same with the players. You can stop the game and tell them that's enough one more time, that will be done.”

Wilton's highlight of his career is refereeing a grand final.

"It was the under-12s grand final and it went to a drop off (extra time) and being the one to call that last try was pretty cool,” he said.

"It's the best seat in the house and watching the celebration after I awarded that last try was incredible.”