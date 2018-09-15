How this Gympie man can save you from a growing epidemic

SUSTAINABLE PRODUCE: Mr Nick Zaccardi holding free range eggs and baby carrots at the Mary Street Markets on Wednesday.

SUSTAINABLE PRODUCE: Mr Nick Zaccardi holding free range eggs and baby carrots at the Mary Street Markets on Wednesday. Philippe Coquerand

A WIDGEE man has taken the initiative to improve people's diet by growing sustainable food in the hopes it can eliminate obesity.

Originally from Melbourne, Nick Zaccardi (pictured left) moved with his parents to the Sunshine Coast in 2011 and completed Year 12 at Mountain Creek State High School before the family purchased farmland at Widgee.

Mr Zaccardi said it was due to the discretionary income being low in the Gympie region that played a role in people choosing the unhealthier option.

"What we normally see in regional towns is that due to discretionary income being lower than average, fruit and vegetable consumption goes down,” Mr Zaccardi said.

"The unhealthy food choices go up because it's cheaper and it's easier to go to a take away shop rather than going home and cooking dinner from scratch.

"People are generally time poor, it's very common within regional and remote towns in Australia.”

The Baby Amsterdam carrots on display at the Mary Street markets. Philippe Coquerand

Called The Farming Dietician, Mr Zaccardi, 24, started a mobile clinic from his base last year on the family farm at Widgee and has been growing his own vegetables for almost two years.

"I was originally studying to be a medical scientist, I did a course in nutrition and I thought it was great and there's a lot of potential to help a lot of people,” he said.

"I looked further into it and I found the Bachelor of Nutrition and Dietetics degree at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

"I transferred into that degree and ever since then, have loved it.”

Tatsoi, Kale, Pak Choy and Rainbow Chard at the Mary Street markets. Philippe Coquerand

Mr Zaccardi is passionate about nutrition and he wants the best from his clients.

"Nutrition can be helpful, it can help a lot of conditions, if you want to improve your life and get more energy or to manage chronic diseases, it's the only option,” he said.

A huge believer in using only certified organic fertilisers, Mr Zaccardi said it was good for the vegetables and great for the environment.

"We're doing it on a small scale, we're able to minimise tillage of the soil and have minimal inputs from petrochemicals, fertilisers and pesticides and herbicides,” he said.

Free range eggs on display at the markets. Philippe Coquerand

"Everything we grow, we use certified organic fertilisers and when we need to spray certain pesticides, that's exactly what we use, but this season we haven't needed to spray.

"It helps keep the environment healthy, because a lot of those synthetics and fertilisers and pesticides can be damaging.”

Mr Zaccardi said certain pesticides could get into the waterways and destroy the ecosystem.

"Healthy soil helps create healthy plants,” he said.

"We use a lot of cover cropping and we work that back into the soil, building up organic matter,” he said.

"We build up the carbon levels to make sure the microbes in the soil are happy and that contributes to having healthy soil.”

Mr Zaccardi recently purchased 180,000 predatory wasps from Bugs for Bugs that help ensure the garden is free from pests.

"We have grubs around but because we purchased predatory wasps, they help rid the bugs,” he said.

"I bought them in, they're not in high quantities but we release them at different intervals.”

Mr Nick Zaccardi is selling beetroot and baby carrots. Philippe Coquerand

So far, Mr Zaccardi hasn't faced many challenges with his sustainability approach.

"Because we grow so many varieties, if something doesn't grow well, we always have something to fall back on,” he said.

"This year I had a lot of Asian greens and just the other week they all got eaten by ducks, but I have all this other stuff that I can sell.”

Mr Zaccardi just sells vegetables at the moment but is planning to start selling fruit as of next year.

"We sell lettuce, leafy greens, brassica, cauliflower, golden beetroot, baby carrots and potatoes,” he said.

"I have a lot Asian greens and heaps of people love eating them.

"Next year I'll be looking into putting 100 fruit trees of a different variety, citrus and tropical peaches and maybe some mangos and mulberries at my farm.

"They're all fruits that are harvesting different times of the year, so I've got fruit and vegetables which will be good. In the next few years we'll have a fruit orchid to keep me busy.”

The unique thing about this farming dietician is that he sells some vegetables that aren't sold at supermarkets.

Free range eggs on display at the markets. Philippe Coquerand

"It's all unique, I sell baby carrots instead of regular carrots because that way I have a competitive edge over supermarkets, he said.

"I also grow golden beetroot, not many people grow them, they're nutritious but they're popular in the Gympie community.”

Mr Zaccardi is assisted by his fiance and his brother in the garden.

"I work on the garden every day, it's my labour of love,” he said.

"I spend a lot of hours but I get a bit of help from my fiance and my brother.”

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, only 7 per cent of the adult population eats enough fruit and vegetables a day, roughly equating to five or six serves a day with two pieces of fruit.

Mr Zaccardi believes a lot of people are unsure what nutrition is all about.

"I think it's all a bit convoluted, everybody eats and everyone knows about food, but here in Gympie, it's a bit of a challenge,” he said.

"I rely heavily on care plans so that people can get five free visits a year with a fully qualified dietician, which at a subsidised rate from Medicare will give clients a rebate of $53.

"Care plans are fantastic.”

Pop down to the Mary Street markets every Wednesday from 10am to see what Mr Zaccardi is selling.