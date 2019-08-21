How this Gympie hockey player won his second gold medal

HOCKEY: Hockey talent Matt Browne has ticked another box in his budding career, with a gold medal at the 16 years and under National Secondary Schoolboys Hockey Championships.

Queensland played Victoria in the grand final on August 10, and secured victory 4-2.

"We actually lost to them the day before 4-1, and then beat them for the gold medal,” he said.

Gympie hockey - Matt Browne back from the school tournament and wins gold medal. Bec Singh

"We were lucky to get away with the win. They could have put a few more in but our goal keeper actually held them off.”

Playing in the defensive line-up for the team, Browne said it was an unforgettable experience.

"I just tried to do my job, keep it simple,” he said.

"Most of the team did their jobs right which made us all work together well.”

This is Browne's second gold; the first was with the Queensland under-15s, and he said his goal was just to focus on his job.

"Before we went down we all had team goals. One was making top four which we achieved in the first two days; next was to come into the semis in either first or second position and then last was to win the grand final,” he said.

Browne's new goal for hockey nationals

"My goal was just to do my job and to hopefully come away with a win for Queensland.”

Browne has refined his defensive game and hopes to bring these new skills to the Cooloola Heat men's team preliminary final against Caloundra this Sunday at Buderim.

"It made me learn about being tougher on the ball, bit stronger on the ball, faster passes and before getting the ball thinking about who to pass to,” he said.

"I think I am playing simpler hockey than what I used to. Hockey is a simple game. It only takes one or two passes to score and not miracle balls.

"Before I was over complicating things. I was thinking too much about what I was going to do with the ball and when I got the ball I was second guessing myself.”

This Sunday the Cooloola Heat men v Caloundra at Buderim, 2.50pm.