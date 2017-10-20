How this Gympie dad lost 90kgs

FIGHTING FIT: Michael Ditton from Gympie has lost 90kg since making life-altering changes to his diet. INSET: Michael before and after his transformation.

Renee Albrecht

Gympie dad loses 90kg: Micheal Ditton loses 90kg

MICHAEL 'Tiny' Ditton was in a bad place.

Weighing 220kg, he could barely walk.

Stairs were a complete no go and he couldn't get out of bed without his joints screaming out in pain.

But, what hurt him the most was his inability to actively engage with his kids.

As they were growing up, he was getting bigger and missing out.

It was only then Mr Ditton decided he needed to make a change.

While his weight gain was gradual, his decision to lose it was quick.

"I just didn't know anything about food or exercise," Mr Ditton said.

"I had never worked out or been to the gym before."

In an attempt to stem the weight gain, he booked in for surgery.

He intended to fund it through his superannuation but came up short.

It was literally a do-or-die scenario.

He knew he needed to act, and fast.

To make matters worse, his work as a fencer dried up and he found it difficult to get employment due to his weight.

"To think about it now. (I was consuming) probably 7000 to 8000 calories a day," he said.

"That was mainly just processed food as well as a lot of alcohol.

"What has changed between then and now? I have reduced my alcohol consumption to special occasions and I am down to about about 2500 calories per day.

"I lose roughly half a kilo to one kilo per week."

After topping the scales at 220kg, Tiny now weighs 130kg.

While his total weight loss to date is 90kg, he has lost 60kg since November last year.

"It was purely diet," he said.

"That's all it comes down to, I can see that now."