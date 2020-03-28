How this Gympie business evolved under COVID-19 pressure

AIMING ABOVE: Paul Ross, owner of CrossFit Release has had to change his business plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo Philippe Coquerand

AIMING ABOVE: Paul Ross, owner of CrossFit Release has had to change his business plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo Philippe Coquerand

SIXTEEN hours was all it took for a Gympie fitness centre to go online after the Federal Government enforced level two restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus across the state.

Paul Ross, owner of CrossFit Release, said he knew it was inevitable that gyms had to close but thought he would have at least five to seven days to prepare.

“It was a shock for me. You only have 16 hours to change your business model but shock for it coming, no.” he said.

“My wife and I already started looking at changing our business model to an online model.

“We already investigated Zoom, we investigated changing our training program so they could be done at home with body weight and light weight.”

Mr Ross is adamant they can weather the storm for the next couple of months, reinforcing their motto of “Stronger together.”

CrossFit Release members were allowed to borrow some of the equipment including barbells, dumbbells, plates, kettlebells and boxes so they could exercise at home.

In addition they had all their training programs uploaded online.

Many businesses have had to adapt to the new transitions including Mama Dees Kitchen and Unreel Seafood who are now delivering food to their customers. Gympie Playback is now online.

Helltown Hotrods and Hair Review have closed their doors temporarily until the restrictions are lifted.

Mozza’s Kebabs are still open and are doing phone orders on 0401 540 301.

For more information on how to join CrossFit Release, please phone Paul Ross on 0490 361 835 or email info@crossfitrelease.com.au.