Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PITCHING FOR BIG DREAMS: Gympie teenager Zoe Bleyerveld has found her passion and aims to play for Australia.
PITCHING FOR BIG DREAMS: Gympie teenager Zoe Bleyerveld has found her passion and aims to play for Australia. Troy Jegers
News

How this Gympie baseballer won her first gold medal

Rebecca Singh
by
31st Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASEBALL: Redbacks pitcher Zoe Bleyervald brought home her first gold medal after the under-16s girls baseball state title championships in Brisbane on December 17 and 18.

Playing at her first championships, Bleyervald, 13 handled the pressure on the second day. When Bleyervald walked up to home plate, the bases were loaded and the team needed a home run.

"My teammates told me I had to hit the ball high. It was the first time I got to bat and my coach told me 'just breathe. Zoe you are going to do this' the first pitch I hit the ball out of the park,” she said.

Zoe Bleyerveld
Zoe Bleyerveld Troy Jegers

"It was incredible, and I felt really good. When I walked up to receive my gold medal, it was a special moment for me. Something I will never forget.”

A supportive team environment allowed Bleyervald to perfect her skills.

"My teammates were really supportive and encouraging. Every mistake I made, they would say 'It's okay, we have all done this before' and it made things so much easier for me,” she said.

Zoe Bleyerveld
Zoe Bleyerveld Troy Jegers

"In my pitching I realised my stance is not right. I have to move my body and have my legs shoulder length apart and crossed over. I noticed my pitching was accurate and fast.

"When I swing my arms have to be up and when I hit the ball there has to be a full motion and the bat tip has to end up behind my shoulders. Also, when I am on the field I have to be squatted down like a wicket-keeper and anticipate where the ball will go.”

After a memorable state titles, Bleyervald hopes to represent her country and continue her great form.

Zoe Bleyerveld
Zoe Bleyerveld Troy Jegers

"My aim for next year is to do exactly what I did at state titles and I want to represent Australia in baseball,” she said.

"When I first started I just liked to play but since state titles I wanted to go further than just my club.

"I have been practising hard at home since coming back from state titles, especially my pitching and batting. I am also going to start going for a run and keeping fit as well.”

baseball gympie sport redbacks baseball state title championships women in sport
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Gympie's drug hot spots over the past 5 years

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie's drug hot spots over the past 5 years

    Crime Almost 400 drug crimes were reported on coastline.

    UPDATE: Man, 66, dies in horror rollover north of Goomeri

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man, 66, dies in horror rollover north of Goomeri

    News Female patient airlifted, male believed to have died at the scene

    No cyclone here: latest holiday weather, Rainbow to Imbil

    premium_icon No cyclone here: latest holiday weather, Rainbow to Imbil

    Your Story Hot but pleasant conditions bring big crowds to our favourite spots

    14 Gympie cartoons from 2018 to make you laugh

    premium_icon 14 Gympie cartoons from 2018 to make you laugh

    News Gympie's best cartoons from 2018 to make you laugh.

    Local Partners