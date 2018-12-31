How this Gympie baseballer won her first gold medal

PITCHING FOR BIG DREAMS: Gympie teenager Zoe Bleyerveld has found her passion and aims to play for Australia.

PITCHING FOR BIG DREAMS: Gympie teenager Zoe Bleyerveld has found her passion and aims to play for Australia. Troy Jegers

BASEBALL: Redbacks pitcher Zoe Bleyervald brought home her first gold medal after the under-16s girls baseball state title championships in Brisbane on December 17 and 18.

Playing at her first championships, Bleyervald, 13 handled the pressure on the second day. When Bleyervald walked up to home plate, the bases were loaded and the team needed a home run.

"My teammates told me I had to hit the ball high. It was the first time I got to bat and my coach told me 'just breathe. Zoe you are going to do this' the first pitch I hit the ball out of the park,” she said.

Zoe Bleyerveld Troy Jegers

"It was incredible, and I felt really good. When I walked up to receive my gold medal, it was a special moment for me. Something I will never forget.”

A supportive team environment allowed Bleyervald to perfect her skills.

"My teammates were really supportive and encouraging. Every mistake I made, they would say 'It's okay, we have all done this before' and it made things so much easier for me,” she said.

Zoe Bleyerveld Troy Jegers

"In my pitching I realised my stance is not right. I have to move my body and have my legs shoulder length apart and crossed over. I noticed my pitching was accurate and fast.

"When I swing my arms have to be up and when I hit the ball there has to be a full motion and the bat tip has to end up behind my shoulders. Also, when I am on the field I have to be squatted down like a wicket-keeper and anticipate where the ball will go.”

After a memorable state titles, Bleyervald hopes to represent her country and continue her great form.

Zoe Bleyerveld Troy Jegers

"My aim for next year is to do exactly what I did at state titles and I want to represent Australia in baseball,” she said.

"When I first started I just liked to play but since state titles I wanted to go further than just my club.

"I have been practising hard at home since coming back from state titles, especially my pitching and batting. I am also going to start going for a run and keeping fit as well.”