How this Gympie barber helped her husband's miracle recovery

Jody Parnaby gives Nathan Anderson a trim at her new barber shop in Gympie Marketplace, called Jody's Cuts, which opened just yesterday.

Jody Parnaby gives Nathan Anderson a trim at her new barber shop in Gympie Marketplace, called Jody's Cuts, which opened just yesterday. Donna Jones

TWO years ago, Jody Parnaby was going through hell.

Her husband, Steve, was in a coma after sustaining horrific injuries in a traffic crash and the doctors were not sure he was going to make it.

"Every time they tried to wake him from the coma, we lost him,” she said.

But Steve did wake up, and to see him performing with the Gympie Theatre Association last month you would never have known he had been told he would never walk again.

Jody puts his remarkable recovery down to taking him into work, while she was his carer and when she owned a barber shop in Gladstone.

"I used to bring him into work with me every day and he'd interact with my customers,” she said.

"The doctors were amazed at his recovery.”

Steve is well and truly on the mend now, and works his own hours with his lawn mowing business since the couple moved to Glastonbury just over 12 months ago.

But this story isn't really about Steve, it's about Jody.

Before the accident, Jody ran her own barber shop for 14 years - it was a job she had always loved.

So, when the couple saw the empty shop in the Gympie Market Place right next to Drakes Supermarket, they both thought it would be the perfect place for Jody's new venture.

And yesterday, it opened.

Called Jody's Cuts, her small corner shop caters to both men and women for cuts, facial waxing and shaves.

"Nothing below the neck,” Jody said with a grin.

The small store is still getting set up, with the signs from local company Signarama, hopefully installed later in the week.

One of her specialities is a hot towel facial and neck shaving and she hopes to branch out into a range of beard oil and treatment products for both sexes.

Gympie is a little different to Gladstone, though, especially with regards to pricing, and Jody said she'd had to drop her former prices to be more competitive, and introduce special pensioner's rates.

"I think I've gone back to 1995 with my prices,” she said jokingly.

It's not something she minds too much though.

"As long as it's busy,” she said.

Jody plans to be there for the long haul, having just signed a two year lease. The next step will be getting her website up and running.

In the meantime, she's happy to accommodate anyone who walks in the door between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am and 1pm on Saturdays.

"Although, I'll stay open longer if it's busy,” she said.

And don't worry about making an appointment.

"It's a barbershop,” she said.

"No barbershop should have appointments.”