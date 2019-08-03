Menu
BIG DREAMS: Gympie athlete Makayla Elliott hopes to represent Australia in any of her three sports.
News

How this Gympie athlete is working towards her Olympic dream

Rebecca Singh
by
3rd Aug 2019 12:01 AM
THIS Gympie athlete started playing sport as something to do after school but today has competed at state level.

Makayla Elliott has excelled in netball, touch and athletics and went to Wide Bay championships for all three.

Netball was the first sport for the now 12-year-old - she picked up the other two once she moved to Gympie in 2016.

"I started NetSetGo when I was seven because Mum played and I played for school teams in Boonah,” she said.

Gympie athlete Makayla Elliott is a bit of a natural when it comes to sport.
"I picked up touch and athletics about two years ago because I was looking for something to do after school.”

Elliott hopes to represent Australia at the Olympics.

Gympie Times

