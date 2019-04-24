How this gymnast is taking Gympie to the national stage

Gymnastics: Gympie gymnast Lilly Carswell will be one of 1494 athletes from across the country to compete at the Australian Championships next month.

This is the first time Carswell has represented her country in tumbling in the Australian level six girls.

"It is for trampolining, I do gymnastics as well but this year I have focusing on tumbling, ” she said.

"I did a lot of gym last year and I wanted to focus on tumbling for nationals.

"The routine I do has been getting a lot easier.”

Gympie gymnastics - Lilly Carswell, 15 qualified for the Australian Championships. Bec Singh

Carswell is excited to compete at the next level and learn from the other athletes.

"I am looking forward to compete and see how my skills compare with the other athletes,” she said.

"Queensland all travel down together and stay together as a team.”

The Gympie product has two routines to memorise for the championships.

"You can have two five skill pass or a five skills pass and an eight skills pass,” she said.

"I will be doing a five skill and an eight skill. A pass is how many moves or techniques are used in that routine.

"If you do the eight skill you get an extra two points. My aim is to finish my passes and go down and have fun.”

The 15-year-old has been training about 20 hours a week in the lead up to the championships. "I don't think I could up the training from what I am doing now,” she said.

"I am not doing more just when I am training it is more intense and just focusing on tumbling because I do gymnastics as well.”