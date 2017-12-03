Menu
How this former MP changed my way of looking at people

Letter to the Editor by Julia Lawrence

Letter to the Editor by Julie Lawrence

I KNEW Clarrie Millar very well - both in his role as a Gympie father who lived "around the road” from our family and as a politician who had the common touch needed to successfully represent the whole district.

READ MORE: Tributes flow for beloved former Member for Wide Bay Clarrie Millar

His most profound statement to me changed my way of looking at other people who didn't think the same as I did.

A political party put on a welcome dinner for one of our prime ministers and the Gympie City Council members were invited to attend. Our council was non-political in those days and so I pondered on whether I should attend.

I ran into Clarrie Millar in Mary Street one day and asked him what he thought I should do.

I have carried his answer in my head all through my public life in Gympie and acted accordingly.

Clarrie said, "Julia, surely you are not suggesting there should only be one party in politics”.

Julia Lawrence OAM,

Gympie

Topics:  clarrie millar gympie people humans of gympie letters to the editor wide bay

