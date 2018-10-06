How these two softballers made Gympie proud

FOCUSED: Gympie softballers Lilliana Kendall and Mitch Krafft practice skills they learnt from the state titles.

FOCUSED: Gympie softballers Lilliana Kendall and Mitch Krafft practice skills they learnt from the state titles. Renee Albrecht

SOFTBALL: Two rising stars from Gympie have made the region proud as they improved their skills at the Wide Bay under-12s school softball state titles.

Lilliana Kendall, 11 and Mitch Krafft, 12 furthered their skills and increased their skills which they will integrated into their game.

After going away to Toowoomba last year and this time Ipswich, the first-time captain Krafft said it was great playing in their facilities.

"Their fields are great and the ball skids along the ground and it was a step up from Gympie,” he said.

"There was a lot of great players, so great that the championship was a tie and we finished fourth overall.

"I captained the side and I lost my voice on the second day. It was challenging, there was a lot of talking involved.”

Despite the difficulties of the role, Krafft learnt how to effectively communicate as a leader.

"You have a lot of responsibilities, you have to know what the team will choose to do at the toss and extra pressure,” he said.

"Last year my batting was great but this year, I just couldn't get my eye on the ball. I think it was the pressure but I will work on this for next year.”

First time competitor Kendall has not left her fear of the ball stop her from playing and knows where to improve her game.

"I know I need to work on my batting because I am very scared of the ball. I have been hit a few times and learnt, if there are any balls in your strike zone to just swing at them,” she said.

"It was because I went away to the state titles that I know to only swing at balls in the strike zone.

"I love the game enough it has never stopped me, I don't just want to sit on the bench.”

Kendall travelled to Rockhampton and her side was met with some stiff competition.

"We finished fifth but our final game was very competitive and a close game but we just couldn't get over the line,” she said.

"It was very exciting, I had never played softball before this and it was surprising I was selected but I enjoyed it.”