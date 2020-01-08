How these Gympie vets are helping fire-hit animals in Victoria

HELPING HAND: Dr Cara McDougall and Dr Dan McDougall, of Gympie Veterinary Services are in Gippsland helping out with the Victorian bushfire. Photo: Contributed

AS Australia battles one of the worst bushfire seasons on record, two Gympie vets have volunteered their services to help thousands of injured and displaced wildlife in Victoria.

Gympie Veterinary Services clinic lead and veterinarian Dan McDougall and his wife Cara McDougall flew to Melbourne on Monday night and arrived at their affiliated Apiam centre at East Gippsland just before 1pm.

Fire crews put out spot fires on January 04, 2020 in Sarsfield, Australia. Two people are dead and 28 remain missing following bushfires across the East Gippsland area, with Victorian premier Daniel Andrews declaring a state of disaster in the region. Thousands of people remain stranded in the coastal town of Mallacoota and are being evacuated by navy ships to Melbourne. (Photo by Darrian Traynor

Two people have already died and at least 110 properties have been destroyed in the fires, which have burnt through nearly one million hectares.

Apiam Gippsland Veterinary Hospital clinics (Maffra, Sale, and Gippsland Equine Hospital), are on the edge of the region in East Gippsland and have been significantly impacted by the bushfires.

Gympie Veterinarian Service practice manager Brett Hall said it was great to see Dr Cara and Dr Dan volunteer themselves for the job.

“This is just awesome, without the blink of an eye, they put their hand up to help,” Mr Hall said.

Gippsland Fires Images shot by publisher Ned who was in East Gippsland shooting for DELWP to document this day of catastrophic fire conditions. Images showing crews on the ground and the airborne effort shows the conditions these men and women encountered yesterday. Pictures: Air Attack

“We thank them so much for their dedication to animal care and also to each and every one of the vets in our amazing team who have volunteered to take on extra shifts to cover their absence.

“This right here is the essence of Gympie Vet Services, and why each and every one of us that work here are so proud to be able to do so.”

Mr Hall said the work being done over the next weekwould help provide additional care to injured animals.

Images showing crews on the ground and the airborne effort shows the conditions these men and women encountered at East Gippsland. Pictures: Air Attack/Facebook

“These clinics are currently receiving animals affected by the fires and we expect that this will escalate over coming days as well as continue for many months,” he said.

Dr Cara and Dr Dan are the first volunteers to head to Gippsland until their replacement comes next week from the Scottsdale branch in Tasmania.

Authorities are expecting blazes across East Gippsland, the northeast and Alpine regions to flare again tomorrow, putting dozens of exhausted communities back in the line of fire.

In the northeast, a 130,000-hectare blaze has already destroyed homes at Cudgewa, Corryong, Tintaldra and Towong and residents have been told the bushfires will be a part of their lives for the next two months.

Sheep are seen on a fire-damaged property in Sarsfield, East Gippsland, Victoria, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Australia's military will provide support for the response to Victoria's bushfires, as four people remain missing in the blazes. Photo: James Ross

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp told the ABC a fire management truck flipped on a slippery track on Sunday afternoon.

“Fortunately our firefighters were OK but they were taken to hospital for observation,” Mr Crisp said.

“In some respects, (the rain is) great, sort of a reprieve for people and it suppresses the fire behaviour but it does make it difficult for people to move around those fire grounds.”

It is estimated that millions of animals, mammals, birds and reptiles have been killed in these fires.