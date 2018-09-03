How the under-15s rose as champions

PREMIERS: Gympie Devils under-15s have been dubbed the 2018 premiers - (in no order) Lachlan Millard, Owen Dutton, Callum Edwards, Tahj Kross, Khaleb Talimalie, Brandon Clancy, Hal Daniel, Jiah Mason, Harrison Jackson, Daniel Sorrensen, Locky Williams, Torran Poulsen, Rhys Metcalfe, Stuart McPake, Lewis Blair and coach Tom Kross.

Rugby League: At the 2018 season kick-off the Devils under-15s were aiming to do what most have not in modern rugby league - win back-to-back grand finals.

On Saturday night the Devils achieved the ultimate glory, winning 28-18 in a nail-biting win over Beerwah and coach Tom Kross could not be prouder of his troops.

"All of them had a blinder,” he said.

"The boys all worked together and put in such an effort. I could not be more proud of all of them.”

The Devils started their charge out of the blocks early and a couple of unanswered tries had them building a great lead. Kross said it was great to see the boys firing early but it was an 80-minute game, so he wasn't going to get ahead of himself.

"A few ball-handling mistakes and over-excitement from the boys saw some offside calls, which brought Beerwah back into the game,” he said.

"Beerwah scored off the back of our mistakes and made things pretty close again.”

A half-time lead to the Devils of just four points was going to need some strong defence and a great attack to increase it but the boys were ready.

"They started out strong again but this time Beerwah had some good solid defence and kept the pressure on us,” Kross said.

"A bit of ball and working through the middle we ended up breaking their line and getting one in the corner.

"In the dying minutes of the game, lock Khaled Talimalie scored under the posts from the scrum, which sealed the deal.”

As the boys took to the field for the last time this season, they had a full squad to ensure they had the best chance.

"We had a 16-man squad with some late inclusions, which came in real handy,” Kross said.