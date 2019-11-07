Menu
Nutcrackers grand final winners 2019, for the 11th year in a row
News

How the Nutcrackers clinched 11th straight win

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
7th Nov 2019 3:50 PM
DARTS: Nutcrackers won their 11th straight grand final this week and set a new record.

The side defeated Charlie’s Raiders 7-4 on Wednesday at Jack Stokes junior clubhouse.

Team spokesman Kerry Treichel described the win as a great achievement for the side but said it was time now to let the young ones take the reigns.

How the Hornets clinched victory in absolute nail-bitter

“The most (grand final wins in a row) before us was three by the Royal Snakes,” he said.

“We started this team 20 years and I am ready to retire and let the young ones take over.”

Nutcrackers took their opportunities and knew the players knew the job they had to do.

“It was close and we were lucky to get away with the win,” co-captain Tyson Hillcoat said. “At the start we knew we had a job to do but early on we did not win a game and they were coming out hard. In the end we took our chances,” he said. Treichel said it was the structured play of the team that led to its success.

charlie's raiders gold city darts association gympie sport jack stokes oval nutcrackers royal snakes
Gympie Times

