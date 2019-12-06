How the most improved Gympie region school made it happen

AN ANALYSIS of five years’ worth of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that have improved their Year 5 and Year 9 student scores the most.

The Gympie school that improved their Year 5 results the most between 2015 and 2019 was Mary Valley State College, in Imbil, where the average results across all subjects improved by 9.7 per cent.

Average Year 9 results at Mary Valley State College, in Imbil, increased by 7.6 per cent, the biggest improvement in Gympie.

TOP ACHIEVERS: (BACK) Liam Greer, Rose Flower, Paton Rozynski, Chloe Schonknecht, Reilley Hodgins and Angus Fraser (front) Mekaylah Masteika, Emily Rose Strachan, Montana Wolgast, Samantha Gill, Jack Graham, Sorcha Donna-Harling, Alyssa Carrol, Libby Wall and Ameila Cross from years 3, 5 and 7 at Mary Valley State College. The P10 Imbil schools was the most improved in the last five years out of

School principal Tanya Haden said the secret to the school’s great improvement was a “very clear improvement agenda and dedicated staff who know their students and strive to get the best from all of them”.

“With an explicit focus onliteracy and numberacy coupled with a whole school reading agenda, all staff, teaching and support staff, work collaboratively, openly sharing their practices to develop consistent and effective learning opportunities for all students,” Ms Hayden said.

“Ongoing discussion and feedback with studetns so they can see what they have to do to improve and take responsibility for their own learning is crucial to our continued growth.”

MARY VALLEY COLLEGE: Angus Fraser, Payton Rozynski, Montanna Wolgast and Chloe Schonknecht were NAPLAN'S top achievers from Mary Valley State College. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

The analysis compared each school’s combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2015 and compared to the same results in 2019.

Gympie’s second biggest improvement in Year 5 results over those five years was Cooloola Christian College, in Gympie, where scores increased 8.2 per cent.

The third biggest Year 5 improver was Chatsworth State School, in Chatsworth, where results increased 4.2 per cent over the five-year period.

COOLOOLA CHRISTIAN COLLEGE: The Gympie region school that performed best over five years. Front row L to R: Olivia Pedrana, Jones Telford, Jared Pike Back row L to R: Ella Charles, Daniel Ellingsen, Trevor Norman (Principal), Grace Kelleher

The Gympie school with the second biggest Year 9 improvement between 2015 and 2019 was Tin Can Bay State School, in Tin Can Bay, where results improved 3.3 per cent.

Average results at James Nash State High School, in Gympie, increased -0.3 per cent, the third highest increase in Gympie.

Gympie’s 10 Year 5 NAPLAN improvers over five years

Mary Valley State College: 9.7 per cent

Cooloola Christian College: 8.2 per cent

Chatsworth State School: 4.2 per cent

Gympie Central State School: 2.9 per cent

Glenwood State School: 2.7 per cent

Victory College: 1.7 per cent

St Patrick’s Primary School: 1.1 per cent

Kia-Ora State School: 0.8 per cent

Jones Hill State School: -1.5 per cent

One Mile State School: -2.3 per cent

Gympie’s Year 9 NAPLAN improvers over five years

Mary Valley State College: 7.6 per cent

Tin Can Bay State School: 3.3 per cent

James Nash State High School: -0.3 per cent

St Patrick’s College: -1.6 per cent

Gympie State High School: -1.8 per cent

Victory College: -3.3 per cent

Cooloola Christian College: -6.2 per cent